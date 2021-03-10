Make money while spring cleaning

Orlando, Fla. – CD’s, designer handbags, sports memorabilia, even your wedding dress! Anything can be sold online, and it doesn’t always have to be done by a major retailer. A new eBay survey reveals that the average American household has about 50 unused items around the house, worth more than three dollars. With platforms like eBay, Poshmark, and Craigslist it’s easier than ever to sell your stuff.

It’s time to toss the old and start new for spring.

Before you throw it out, sell it. There’s a right way and a wrong way to do it online. A seller’s biggest mistake, how you show it off.

Know which platform is the best for you to use. A heavy and hard to pack basketball hoop is ideal on Facebook marketplace where a local can pick it up, while your name brand shoes may sell for a higher price on Poshmark, rather than bidding sites like eBay and Craigslist.

Is image everything, yes. Seventy-five percent of online shoppers rely on product photos when deciding on a potential purchase.

Include several high-quality pictures of the item from different angles, and take them with natural light behind you, filter free, in an area free of clutter. The more vivid a description the better. Be honest, and you’ll end up getting the most cash for your trash.

Each platform also differs regarding cost. While you may earn 100 percent of what you get on Facebook marketplace or Instagram, Etsy charges 20 cents for each item listed, Depop charges a ten percent fee for each item you sell, Poshmark charges 20 percent on any item over 15 dollars, and offer-up charges a minimum of $1.99, or 12.9 percent of the sale price.