73ºF

Local News

SAPD, Crime Stoppers need help solving a sex assault on San Antonio’s Southeast Side

Assault happened on Dec. 12, 2020

Julie Moreno
, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: 
SAPD
,
Crime Stoppers
,
Crime
SAPD and Crime Stoppers released images of a vehicle that was being driven on Dec. 12, 2020. Investigators believe the driver may have information about a sexual assault. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for tips to help solve a sexual assault that occurred outside a Southeast Side convenience store in December.

The crime happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the 400 block of Fair Avenue.

Investigators have released images of a vehicle that was being driven by a person who is believed to have information pertinent to the investigation.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this case.

If you have information, you can call 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), text “Tip 127″ plus your tip to CRIMES  (274637), or submit your tip through the P3 Tips App available in the app store or on Google Play.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: