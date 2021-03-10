SAPD, Crime Stoppers need help solving a sex assault on San Antonio’s Southeast Side

SAPD and Crime Stoppers released images of a vehicle that was being driven on Dec. 12, 2020. Investigators believe the driver may have information about a sexual assault.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for tips to help solve a sexual assault that occurred outside a Southeast Side convenience store in December.

The crime happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the 400 block of Fair Avenue.

Investigators have released images of a vehicle that was being driven by a person who is believed to have information pertinent to the investigation.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this case.

If you have information, you can call 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), text “Tip 127″ plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or submit your tip through the P3 Tips App available in the app store or on Google Play.