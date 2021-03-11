Matthew McConaughey says he’s considering a run for Texas governor next year

FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, Matthew McConaughey attends A+E Network's "HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy" in New York. McConaughey has gone from advertising for driving to selling people on staying home. The Academy Award winner whose commercials for Lincoln vehicles have been a TV staple for years is the narrator and co-writer of a public service announcement promoting isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

University of Texas professor and actor Matthew McConaughey says he is truly considering a run for Texas governor next year.

McConaughey said he was looking into a potential bid for the governor’s seat during an interview on Wednesday with Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO and host Rania Mankarious, in an episode of “The Balanced Voice.”

“What is my leadership role? I do think I have some things to teach and share. What is my role, what is my category in this next chapter of life that I’m going into?” McConaughey said.

Mankarious then asked McConaughey, “Should your next leadership role include running for governor?”

To which, McConaughey replied that it was a “true consideration” and that he was “looking into it now.”

According to a report from CNN, McConaughey also touted the idea of running for Texas governor in November of 2020 during an interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

He said in part, “I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be up for re-election next year.

SA Live’s Jen Tobias-Struski interviewed McConaughey just last month to discuss his New York Times Best Seller, “Greenlights.” You can watch the full interview here.