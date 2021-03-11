Walmart exec hopes COVID-19 vaccine supply will outpace demand in coming weeks

As vaccine production continues to ramp up, Walmart Executive Vice President Dan Bartlett said the retail giant continues to administer thousands of vaccines to residents across the United States.

Currently, Walmart is offering the vaccine in about 3,000 stores nationwide, Bartlett said. Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites as they become available.

On peak days, Bartlett said Walmart staff has been able to administer 80,000 shots. When pharmacies are stocked at full capacity, Bartlett said Walmart would be able to administer 13 million shots a week across the country.

But that hasn’t happened yet, as demand remains higher than the vaccine’s supply.

“The supply is not keeping up with demand,” Bartlett said. “That’s going to flip relatively quickly, where we’re going to have, the supply is going to be ample, and then it’s going to be about demand.”

As Walmart is able to procure more vaccines, Bartlett said the staff will then look at expanding the number of stores offering the vaccine in an equitable way.

