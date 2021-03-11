CVS pharmacies will expand COVID-19 vaccination sites in Texas with more doses allotted this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – CVS Health announced Friday that some of its pharmacies will be getting new allocations of COVID-19 vaccine doses that will become available for booking on Saturday, with vaccinations starting Sunday.

There will also be 74 additional CVS Pharmacies offering the vaccine in Texas through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, bringing the total to 180 in the state.

Stores will start receiving doses on Saturday and will make appointments available as they get the doses.

People must register at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app unless they don’t have internet access and then they can contact CVS Customer Service at [(800) 746-7287].

CVS has not provided a list of locations offering the shots to discourage people from overwhelming stores, according to a press release. Pharmacies will not vaccinate walk-ins without an appointment.

People in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories are currently eligible for the vaccine as well as teachers and school and child care staff. Phase 1C will become eligible starting March 15.

Phase 1A includes front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities and Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65 or anyone 16 and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19. People who are employed in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers are also eligible as of March 3. Phase 1C includes Texans ages 50-64.

Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month, CVS officials said.

