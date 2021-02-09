Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Texas, including San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One San Antonio Walmart pharmacy will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines starting Friday, according to a news release from the company.

The Walmart located at 5555 De Zavala Road will be one of several locations across the nation that will begin to vaccinate residents through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. In total, more than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin to receive allotments of the vaccine.

The vaccine will be administered to eligible residents who fall into Tiers 1A and 1B.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, according to the news release.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Texas, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness for Walmart. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

