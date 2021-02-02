CVS to administer COVID-19 vaccines at Texas pharmacies, including San Antonio

FILE - In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

SAN ANTONIO – CVS Health will soon begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies across Texas, including San Antonio, according to a news release from the national chain.

Individuals who fall into Tiers 1A and 1B will be eligible to receive the vaccine in certain CVS pharmacies in Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio and Waco starting Feb. 11.

Appointments will be available to book online at CVS.com or through the CVS app as early as Feb. 9. People without online access can call the customer service line at 800-746-7287 to schedule an appointment beginning on that date. Walk-in appointments will not be provided.

The news release did not specify which of its locations will be participating in the program.

CVS is ramping up their program as every state works on vaccinating eligible populations across the country. The pharmacy chain will also begin administering the vaccine in 10 other states, including California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Previously, CVS was only administering vaccines to residents and staffs of long-term care facilities.

Appointments will likely be limited. Supply is limited in the state, according to the news release, and CVS has secured 38,000 total doses for Texas pharmacies.

