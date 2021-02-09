These 2 COVID-19 hotline vaccination clinics will resume taking appointments Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – The Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center and the Alicia Trevino Senior Center, both run by WellMed, will resume taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The appointments will begin Wednesday. Registration is required, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

“As long as we continue to receive vaccines, we will continue to serve our community. I am thankful we have received these doses and I look forward to when we have guaranteed doses for weeks so we can schedule as far out as we can,” said Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran. “Data shows that these centers are reaching our most vulnerable communities.”

It should be noted that the vaccines will be available for those who are in the 1A and 1B groups, which include health care workers, anyone over the age of 65 and adults 18 or older with at least one chronic health condition.

Those who work in the health care field will need to provide a badge at the appointment.

Operators will take calls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-833-968-1745.

The two clinic locations are:

Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Activity Center at 517 SW Military Drive

Alicia Treviño López Senior One-Stop Center at 8353 Culebra Road

