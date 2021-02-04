WATCH: Homebound seniors receive COVID-19 vaccine from SAFD

SAN ANTONIO – Some of the community’s homebound seniors have started to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the comfort of their own homes.

The Seniors First Program is an effort by the state to deliver 1,000 shots to the community a week specifically for homebound seniors.

On Tuesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said 380 vaccines have been given out in two days. Meals on Wheels San Antonio provides the list of interested clients to the city and they determine how to prioritize vaccine recipients.

