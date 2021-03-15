Former jail nurse, detention officer helped inmate conduct criminal activity inside Bexar County Jail, indictments allege

Thomas Lucero was indicted in connection with helping a jail inmate conduct criminal activity while he was a detention officer at the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury on Monday indicted a former nurse, detention officer and jail inmate in connection with criminal activity inside the Bexar County Jail.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Maricela Leija and Thomas Lucero on May 3, 2018, provided a cellphone to Gabriel Moreno, who was a jail inmate at the time. The indictment alleges that the trio collaborated in carrying on criminal activity, including taking in prohibited substances and items into the jail.

At the time of the alleged incidents, Leija worked as a nurse inside the jail and Lucero worked as a detention officer, the DA’s Office said.

While Lucero was arrested, BCSO is looking for Leija and is asking anyone who may know her wherabouts to call the Bexas County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

Moreno is serving a 20-year prison for a 2020 conviction on a separate offense of possession of a deadly weapon in a penal institution. He will be brought to Bexar County to face the new charges, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Ad

Engaging in organized crime with an underlying offense of prohibited substances in a correctional facility is a second degree offense. If convicted, the defendants face between two to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.