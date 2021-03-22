San Antonio ISD holds mass COVID-19 vaccination event for all district employees

SAN ANTONIO – Over the next two days, up to 5,000 San Antonio ISD employees will have the opportunity to get vaccinated, according to a news release from the district.

The mass vaccination event, which will run through Tuesday, is due to a collaboration between the district and University Health.

“With the additional 5,000 vaccines, SAISD will be able to offer this opportunity to 100% of its staff by the end of March,” district officials said in a news release.

To date, the district has provided roughly 2,000 vaccinations to employees through collaborations with other health care agencies.

Campus-based employees have been prioritized for Monday which is a student holiday. Central office staff members are being scheduled on Tuesday, according to the news release.

SAISD is providing school bus transportation to the vaccination clinic at Wonderland of the Americas Mall on both dates for staff.

“It is expected that the COVID-19 vaccines, in combination with SAISD’s safety protocols and weekly COVID-19 testing, will ensure staff and students have the safest possible school environment for the rest of this school year,” according to the news release.