San Antonio police seeking public assistance in robbery case

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is seeking the public’s assistance to help identify a person involved in an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred on Feb. 13 at a Valero gas station at 103 Bandera Road.

Police said a Valero employee was working when he was confronted by an individual who pulled a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect took the money and fled the scene, according to officials.

If anyone has any information, please call 210-207-7579.