Cano Health administering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Cano Health is administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines at four of its medical centers this weekend.

The vaccine clinics are operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28, and will be on a walk-in, first come, first served basis. No appointments are needed.

The health provider is offering 3,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to residents 50-years-old and above, and to residents 18-49 years old with at least one chronic condition.

Below are Cano Health’s medical center locations:

100 S. Zarzamora | San Antonio, Texas 78207

2925 West Ave. | San Antonio, Texas 78201

6623 Zarzamora | San Antonio, Texas 78211

7031 Marbach Rd. | San Antonio, Texas 7822

To learn more about these vaccine clinics, click here.

