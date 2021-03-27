Cano Health administering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Cano Health is administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines at four of its medical centers this weekend.
The vaccine clinics are operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28, and will be on a walk-in, first come, first served basis. No appointments are needed.
The health provider is offering 3,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to residents 50-years-old and above, and to residents 18-49 years old with at least one chronic condition.
Below are Cano Health’s medical center locations:
- 100 S. Zarzamora | San Antonio, Texas 78207
- 2925 West Ave. | San Antonio, Texas 78201
- 6623 Zarzamora | San Antonio, Texas 78211
- 7031 Marbach Rd. | San Antonio, Texas 7822
