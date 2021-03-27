photo
Cano Health administering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents this weekend

Cano Health is offering 3,500 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses Saturday and Sunday

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

A vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is held at a vaccination site Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Cano Health is administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines at four of its medical centers this weekend.

The vaccine clinics are operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28, and will be on a walk-in, first come, first served basis. No appointments are needed.

The health provider is offering 3,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to residents 50-years-old and above, and to residents 18-49 years old with at least one chronic condition.

Below are Cano Health’s medical center locations:

  • 100 S. Zarzamora | San Antonio, Texas 78207 
  • 2925 West Ave. | San Antonio, Texas 78201 
  • 6623 Zarzamora | San Antonio, Texas 78211 
  • 7031 Marbach Rd. | San Antonio, Texas 7822

To learn more about these vaccine clinics, click here.

