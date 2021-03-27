San Antonio man, 28, died during training incident at Army Ranger School in Florida, officials say

Spc. James A. Requenez was a student at the 6th Ranger Training Battalion and died during the “swamp phase” of training, according to Army officials.

A 28-year-old San Antonio man died during a training incident at the Army’s Ranger School in Florida, according to the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade.

Spc. James A. Requenez was a student at the 6th Ranger Training Battalion and died during the “swamp phase” of training, according to the ARTB. He was taken to Eglin AFB hospital, where he was pronounced deceased on March 25.

The incident is currently under investigation, Army officials said.

Spc. Requenez was assigned to A Company, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, in Fort Benning, Georgia, according to the ARTB.

He enlisted in the Army in April 2018 and graduated from Infantry one-station unit training four months later, in August 2018, according to Army officials.

He’s a graduate of Airborne School and Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1 and he served as an assistant machine gunner for A Company, according to the ARTB.

Army officials said his awards include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Parachutist Badge.