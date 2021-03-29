San Antonio police searching for woman in NW Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a woman who allegedly shot a man at a Northwest side apartment complex.
Officers were called to the Trio apartments, located in the 1200 block of Babcock Road, a little after 12:30 a.m. Monday.
They found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and chest.
He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Police say he had been involved in an argument with a woman just before the shooting happened.
They say that woman was gone by the time officers arrived.
Police searched the area but did not find her.