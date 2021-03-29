photo
San Antonio police searching for woman in NW Side shooting

Man in his 20s hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police say

Ben Spicer
, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber
, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart
, Photojournalist

A man in his 20s was shot during an argument at a Northwest Side apartment complex early Monday morning, San Antonio police said. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a woman who allegedly shot a man at a Northwest side apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Trio apartments, located in the 1200 block of Babcock Road, a little after 12:30 a.m. Monday.

They found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and chest.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police say he had been involved in an argument with a woman just before the shooting happened.

They say that woman was gone by the time officers arrived.

Police searched the area but did not find her.

