Texas launches website to help people schedule COVID-19 vaccines

Texas has made COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Health and Human Services has launched an online platform to help people schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

People can register online and then be notified by email or text with information on when and where to get the vaccine. Registrants will need to provide personal information like a name, date of birth, address, race and ethnicity, and a password to register with Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler.

A survey will then ask people about pre-existing conditions and COVID-19 risk relating to their workplace.

For those without internet access or need help signing up, call 833-832-7067. The call support center will be open daily from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and will have translators available.

The state’s health department launched the finder as Texas opened eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on Monday.

Imelda Garcia, head of the state’s expert vaccine allocation panel, has said that the state will receive more than 1 million new doses this week, according to the Associated Press.

“We have heard from some of our providers that demand has definitely decreased over the past couple of weeks,” said Garcia, adding that some unused doses are being transferred to other providers.

So far, more than 10 million vaccine doses have been administered in Texas.

