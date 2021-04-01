Motorcyclist killed after crashing into home, police say

A motorcyclist was killed after they crashed into a home on Northampton Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a North Side home early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 10400 block of Northampton Drive, not far from Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road.

According to police, the man was on a bike with a friend when he lost control on a curve and hit a few mailboxes and a tree before crashing into a house.

Police said the man was thrown from the bike and that the motorcycle came to a stop under the next door neighbor’s truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said they do believe speed played a role in the crash. Firefighters worked to fix the corner of the house where a pillar was before the crash, police said.

The name of the man killed has not been released. The condition of the friend is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.