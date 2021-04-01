SAPD: Third suspect arrested in fatal St. Patrick’s Day shooting

Nicholas Darimont, 34, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Tito Roman.

SAN ANTONIO – A third suspect has now been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on St. Patrick’s Day at a Northwest Side motel, according to San Antonio police.

Nicholas Darimont, 34, was arrested by Oro Valley police in Arizona, San Antonio police said in a news release. Darimont is suspect of taking part in the fatal shooting of Tito Ramon on March 17.

Roman was found inside a room at the Home Suites, located near Loop 410 and Summit Parkway.

Last week, police arrested Douglas Skaggs and Hayley Gibbens in connection with Roman’s death. Both were caught after investigators received a tip identifying them in surveillance video.

In an arrest affidavit, Skaggs allegedly admitted during questioning that he shot Roman, with whom he had an ongoing dispute.

It says he also told police that Gibbens helped him by luring Roman to the motel so that he could confront him.