2 suspects in custody in St. Patrick’s Day murder at Northwest Side motel

San Antonio police have arrested Douglas Skaggs, 55, and Hayley Gibbens, 23, on Tuesday morning in connection with a St. Patrick's Day slaying.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a Northwest Side motel that happened on St. Patrick’s Day.

San Antonio police arrested Douglas Skaggs, 55, and Hayley Gibbens, 23, on Tuesday morning.

They believe both played a role in the shooting death of Tito Roman, 39, on March 17.

Roman was found inside a room at the Home Suites, located near Loop 410 and Summit Parkway.

An arrest warrant affidavit said that police obtained surveillance video from the motel showing both suspects.

After they posted images on social media, police said they received a tip identifying Skaggs as the man in the video.

The affidavit said he admitted during questioning that he shot Roman, with whom he had an ongoing dispute.

It says he also told police that Gibbens helped him by luring Roman to the motel so that he could confront him.

Both suspects were booked into the Bexar County jail.

