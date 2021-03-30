San Antonio police respond to 60 calls at a Southeast Side apartment complex within a month

SAN ANTONIO – Residents living in a southeast side apartment complex are fed up with the high crime they’ve experienced, especially after four people were injured in a shootout on Sunday night.

“It was super scary and shocking,” said Shanica Jackson, a resident at the New Riviera Apartments off Dollarhide Avenue. “It was so scary because it was near my window. Anybody could have gotten hit.”

San Antonio police are still searching for the suspect involved in the shooting.

Police records show that the New Riviera Apartments have kept San Antonio police very busy since March 1, 2021. Over the course of four weeks, police have responded to around 60 calls including several shootings and disturbances.

“We constantly see police,” Jackson said. “I am very protective over my children when I see all that is going on. I don’t want to be here much longer because this last shooting was too close to home.”

Jackson said she wants to see a change in her complex and believes that starts with management.

“I believe they need to do some kind of curfew,” Jackson said. “I think with a curfew, it would at least limit some of the drama taking place here.”

San Antonio police are asking anyone with any information that could help in this investigation to call authorities.

