Workers surprised by shooting scene in Northwest Side restaurant parking lot

Police were still collecting evidence just before sunrise from the 2 a.m. shooting scene.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Any hope for a typical Monday morning vanished the minute Alma Martinez showed up at the Northwest side restaurant where she works.

She found San Antonio police cars and crime scene tape block off an area of the parking lot at Tommy’s restaurant on Wurzbach Road near Gardendale.

“I saw the detective and he was, I guess, looking for something,” Martinez said. “I asked him what was going on and that’s when he told me that there had been shots.”

Bullets hit the side of the building that houses Tommy's restaurant. The business was not open at the time. (KSAT 12 News)

More than two dozen shots had been fired, some hitting the restaurant’s exterior wall.

At least two of them also hit two men who were leaving a bar nearby.

Police say the pair had been attending a birthday party at 4th Quarter Sports bar.

The victims were leaving a birthday party at a nearby bar when they were shot. They dropped a cake in all the chaos. (KSAT 12 News)

As they walked toward their cars, parked across the street, someone took aim at them, police said.

The two victims, one shot in the leg and the other shot in the chest, showed up at local hospitals.

It took police some time to locate the scene where the shooting happened.

“We were not open at that time. No, thank God we weren’t,” Martinez said. “It’s close to us and we spend a lot of time here. So it’s was, kind of, scary.”

Police spent a lot of time there, as well, searching for evidence related to the shooting.

Their search for the shooter, though, left them emptyhanded.

