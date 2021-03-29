SAPD investigating after 2 people shot outside NW Side sports bar

San Antonio police are investigating after two people were shot while outside a sports bar early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 4th Quarter Sports Bar in the 8700 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Fredericksburg Road and Interstate 10 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the two men were leaving the sports bar and were near the parking lot of Tommy’s Restaurant when someone they encountered in the sports bar drove up and shot at them.

Police said the two victims showed up at different hospitals so at first they did not know where the shooting happened.

Image of scene of shooting outside a NW Side sports bar. (KSAT)

One of the men was found at Northeast Baptist Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds and the other went to a hospital on Medical Drive, authorities said. That second victim was transferred to University Hospital.

SAPD said they found more than a dozen shell casings at the scene and on the other side of Gardendale Street. Some of the bullets hit the wall of Tommy’s Restaurant, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. A description of the shooter was not given.

This is a developing story.