Charles Barkley mocks Galveston beaches, jabs San Antonio after Pelicans’ loss to Thunder

FILE - Charles Barkley arrives for the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies in Springfield, Mass, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley took some jabs at San Antonio and Galveston over the weekend.

After the Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday and took a 3-0 series lead, Barkley was disappointed in how the Pelicans played.

The former Phoenix Suns forward gave his thoughts on where the Pelicans should vacation after being eliminated.

“We’re not even going to send them to Cancun,” Barkley joked. “We’re going to send them to Galveston, where that dirty a** water be washing up on the shore and you people think you’re at the beach.”

During the TNT Tip-Off broadcast, Barkley was not done ripping the Lone Star State.

“That water is so dirty; I’d rather go to San Antonio with those big ole’ women,” Barkley said.

Barkley’s remarks drew laughter from specifically Shaq, who was uncontrollable in his amusement.

This is not the first time Barkley has jokingly criticized San Antonio women.