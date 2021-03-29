Off-duty Von Ormy police officer stabbed while working rodeo event, 1 person in custody, BCSO says

An off-duty Von Ormy police officer was stabbed while working at a rodeo event late Sunday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 1820 block of South Jett Road, not far from Highway 16 and Loop 1604 in South Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the off-duty officer was working at the event when they were stabbed in the lower leg. A tourniquet was applied to stop the bleeding.

At this time, the exact details of the stabbing are not currently known. The BCSO said one person has been detained.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the suspect or say what charges they now face.

Both the BCSO and EMS responded to the call. The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.