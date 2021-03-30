Woman arrested in January crash that killed couple, injured 4 children

A driver involved in a crash in Helotes earlier this year that killed a couple and injured their four children has been arrested on charges related to drunken driving.

The arrest Monday of Elena Carranza, who doesn’t turn 21 until August, marks a dramatic shift in the case.

At the scene of the January 3 crash, officers told KSAT12 that it appeared to be just an accident.

Craig Smith, 54, and his 39-year-old wife, Susan, both were killed in the crash.

Their four children, who range in age from six to 16, suffered injuries.

Although police initially said their injuries were minor, an arrest warrant affidavit now shows one of the children suffered a traumatic brain injury.

It says Carranza was driving her pickup on Highway 16 and T-boned the family’s minivan as it crossed the road.

Carranza also suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

The affidavit said while she was at the hospital, police requested a blood draw.

Tests show her blood alcohol level was .12, or one and a half times the legal limit, the affidavit said.

Police say Carranza admitted to drinking, but told them she did it earlier in the day.

However, they obtained records from her bank showing she had bought several drinks at a bar on the River Walk, including one about 90 minutes before the crash, the affidavit said.

Police obtained a warrant for her arrest Monday.

Carranza faces multiple charges, including two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

It is still unclear whether the bar will be held accountable for serving Carranza who, legally, is not of age to drink alcohol.