Affidavit: Underage woman had been drinking at River Walk bar prior to deadly crash in Helotes

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest warrant affidavit says a 20-year-old woman involved in a deadly crash in Helotes earlier this year had been drinking at a bar on the River Walk less than two hours prior.

Elena Carranza, 20, was arrested Monday in connection with the January 3 crash.

She faces a number of charges including two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The crash killed husband and wife, Craig Smith, 54, and Susan Smith, 39.

Their four children, who were in the minivan with them, were injured, some severely.

The affidavit says officers could smell alcohol on Carranza at the time and noticed she had slurred speech.

Tests done at the hospital later showed her blood alcohol content was .12, the affidavit says.

At the scene of the crash, police told reporters that the crash was just an accident and that Carranza appeared to be about 26 or 27 years old.

However, records show she will turn 21 in August.

Texas law bans the sale of alcohol to anyone younger than 21.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says a business that violates that law could face administrative action, including a fine or suspension of its alcohol license.

The employee who conducted the sale also could face misdemeanor charges, according to the TABC.

Helotes police are still trying to determine whether the bar involved in this case will be held accountable.

Chris Porter, a public information officer for the TABC, says that agency’s case against the bar has been closed for now due to lack of evidence of a violation.

He did say, though, that it could be re-opened if new evidence is presented.

Because no violations have been found at this time, KSAT 12 News is not mentioning the bar by name.

