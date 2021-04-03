Man, 24, hospitalized following overnight shooting on Northeast Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man, 24, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m., Friday, in the 100 block of Sandmeyer Street.

After officers arrived on scene, police said they found a woman unharmed an a man who had suffered several gunshot wounds. The pair told authorities they were in their apartment when they heard gunfire and fell to the floor.

The man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. Several shell casings were also found at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

