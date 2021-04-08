Firefighters searching for missing 84-year-old man following house fire in Lytle, officials say

LYTLE, Texas – Firefighters are searching for a missing 84-year-old man following a massive house fire near Lytle early Thursday morning, the Bexar County Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just before 4 a.m. at a home in 15400 block of Old Frio City Road, not far from Wisdom Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.

According to a spokesman for the Bexar County Fire Department, a woman and her teenage daughter were able to escape the flames with minor injuries. An 84-year-old man who also lives with the women however is unaccounted for, fire officials said. Crews are presently searching through the debris to try and find the missing man.

Authorities said a nearby shed and vehicle were also damaged by the early morning fire. The mom and daughter have since been taken to University Hospital to be checked out.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. The home is considered a total loss.

Fire crews from both the Bexar County Fire Department and Lytle Fire Department are working together at the scene.

This is a developing story.