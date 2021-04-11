75-acre wildfire in Bastrop County prompts evacuations, threatens homes, officials say

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas – Residents in and around Cassel Way in Bastrop County are being evacuated due to a wild land fire, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management.

The BCOEM posted about the fire Saturday afternoon on social media and said the fire spans 75 acres. Those who reside on Kelly Road East from Cassel Way and west of Kelly Road to Highway 21 are being evacuated, officials said.

Posted by Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management on Saturday, April 10, 2021

As of around 8:20 p.m., the fire is 15% contained and the humidity is rising.

Those that have evacuated from Cassel Way or west of Kelley Road that are in need of shelter are urged to report to Timberline Fellowship in Paige or call Timberline at 512-593-2011, according to officials.

Those who do not live in the area are urged to avoid the area until the flames get under control.

Emergency crews are still working the scene at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.