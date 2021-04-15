Unique physical therapy center providing help to San Antonio veterans, those with injury

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is Military City USA, and now an Air Force veteran is bringing a unique way to help our men and women who served our country.

Krysus Human Performance is a physical therapy center open and it partners with Pathways for Veterans.

“I loaded bombs on big ones as sticks and loaded guns on the 60s for combat search and rescue,” A.J. Perkins, a patient at the center, said.

Perkins served in the Air Force for 10 years.

“Both my shoulders (hurt), my neck, my back, my knees. And then you have the constant ringing in your ears from working around aircraft,” Perkins said.

Perkins now frequents Krysus, which is a therapy center started by 26-year Air Force veteran Doug Isaacs. Isaacs is also the CEO.

“I decided to create a brand that will bring a lot of things that we used in elite units and elite sports and bring it to more mainstream to allow people in the community and our veterans to use the services that we provide,” Isaacs said.

Ad

The programs helps everyone from veterans to professional athletes to anyone with just a stressful job and there are four very different and very distinct types of therapies.

“In here is about 10 inches deep of water where there’s about a thousand pounds of epsom salt,” Isaacs said.

The first therapy is floating and that is exactly what it sounds like, as someone floats in complete darkness and silence in 850 pounds of Epsom salt.

“Being able to float actually allows me to take all that pressure off that was put on my body. There is something about being weightless that helps with my neck pain, my shoulder pain and allows my joints and everything to separate, let their fluid recirculate, and it helps. It calms my mind and actually allows me to get a pretty good night’s sleep,” Perkins said.

The second option is sound therapy.

“It uses sound therapy chairs, which uses a viable acoustic technology and allows the body to receive all the frequencies and the feeling the fiber acoustics coming through the body down to the cellular level,” Isaacs said.

Ad

The therapy has been found to be extremely effective.

“The sound therapy, kind of with the frequencies -- that kind of help allow my body to calm down and stops the constant ringing in my ears, believe it or not, because I hear it all the time,” Perkins said.

And how about this? There’s also a salt chamber of sorts, and it’s called dry salt therapy.

“The salt gets crushed and it’s super, super fine. And it gets basically cycled (from over here) through the room. So it’s almost like a fine mist. It’s equivalent to being at the beach for like, three days. So it’s good for your lung capacity,” Isaacs said.

And lastly there’s Novothor.

Novothor uses photobiomodulation, which is basically infrared that helps the body heal and relieve pain. People have been turning to Novothor as a solution for managing pain without the use of opioids and are seeing life changing results.

“They’re helping us see that we don’t always have to have some kind of medication to cope with what we have. There’s alternatives to it that that actually work, that help,” Perkins said.

Ad

There are a variety of programs and even scholarships with Krysus that are making a big difference in the community.

“It worked out. I know it worked. It worked for me. I gave it a shot and it works and I keep coming back for it. I’m now four weeks into an eight-week program which I received a scholarship for, and I highly recommend any veteran that’s out there to give it a chance,” Faria Belmares, who served 28 years in the military, said.

If you have any questions about the scholarships and the program, you can get more information by clicking here.