19-year-old indicted for murder in fatal shooting of man on Northwest Side in February

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man on the Northwest Side earlier this year has been formally charged.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Joan Francisco Paulino has been indicted for murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Michael Garcia-Sanchez.

The indictment alleges that on Feb. 3, 2021, Paulino, “intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Michael Garcia-Sanchez by shooting Garcia-Sanchez with a deadly weapon (firearm).”

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 9100 block of Roquefort Drive, not far from New Guilbeau Road and Loop 1604, for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police said Garcia-Sanchez was struck in the upper body during the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A K9 officer found a handgun in an alley nearby the scene, but a motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Paulino is facing five to 99 years or life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

