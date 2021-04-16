San Antonio police respond to shooting reported on city’s West Side

Police are responding to a shooting on Pinn Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting reported on the city’s West Side Friday morning.

The incident was reported in the 2300 block of Pinn Road before noon.

As police investigate, at least four nearby schools — Westwood Terrace, Meadow Village and Cable elementary schools as well as Jones Middle School — has been placed on a modified lockdown.

San Antonio police officials said that the shooting is “officer-involved” though they did not specify how the officer was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.