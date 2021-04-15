San Antonio International Airport evacuated, on lockdown after shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport was evacuated and put on lockdown Thursday after a shooting that involved a police officer, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the shooting happened at 9800 Airport Boulevard. It’s unclear who, if anyone was shot, but police said there was no active threat to the public.

An airport spokesperson said an “active shooter” was reported at the airport at about 2:30 p.m.

Police said the situation was “contained” and no other suspect was being sought for this incident.

Earlier on Thursday, a shooter opened fire from a flyover overpass at Highway 281 and Loop 1604. Nobody was injured, but police said the shooter was still on the loose. It’s unclear whether these incidents are related.

A KSAT 12 reporter on the scene was asked to clear away from the scene and is working to get more information.

This is a late-breaking story, check back for updates.