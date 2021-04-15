Police seeking clues about shooter who sprayed man’s car with bullets

A man whose car was sprayed with gunfire somehow walked away with only a bruise on his back. San Antonio police still don't know who shot him or why.

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight shooting has left San Antonio police scratching their heads for several reasons.

They are trying to find out why someone took aim at a man in his car just south of downtown and why.

Police also are amazed that the victim wasn’t seriously hurt.

Officers answered a call about the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and found a 30-year-old man inside his car.

He told police that he was sitting at a traffic light near Interstate 35 and Malone Avenue when he heard gunshots.

Upon examining his car, officers found a shattered window and as many as five bullet holes, including one in his trunk.

They say the bullet that pierced the trunk also tore through his back seat, then hit the back of the seat where the man had been sitting.

Somehow, he suffered only a bruise on his back.

Firefighters checked him out at the scene and did not have to take him to a hospital, according to a preliminary police report.

The victim told officers he had just left a sports bar in the area where he had no problems with anyone.

He said he had planned to stop for gas at one gas station but changed his mind because he didn’t feel safe.

Police say he was heading to a different gas station at the intersection where he was shot.

They say he was not able to provide them with a description of the shooter.