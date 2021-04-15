Man narrowly avoids being shot while driving south of downtown, police say

San Antonio police are investigating after a man was grazed by a bullet while driving south of downtown early Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was grazed by a bullet while driving south of downtown early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. at a traffic light near Interstate 35 and West Malone Avenue, not far from Division Avenue.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 30s, had just left a bar and was going to stop for gas when he decided he didn’t feel comfortable and decided to go somewhere else. That’s when, police say, the man was headed to a Shell station and was stopped at a light when someone took aim at him.

Police said the man didn’t even realize what had happened until he felt a sting in his back. Investigators say the bullet went through the trunk of his car and right into the back of his seat, only bruising him.

The man pulled into the nearby gas station where he called for help, police said.

Because the shooting happened so quickly, the man was not able to offer any information on the shooter.