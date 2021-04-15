2 injured in house fire in Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were injured Thursday morning in a house fire on the city’s North Side.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the two-alarm fire was reported around 10 a.m. at a two-story home at 12 Champion Trail in the Stone Oak area.

When firefighters approached the area, they could see flames shooting from the home in the gated community of Champions Ridge. The fire, which started on the second floor, was upgraded to a second alarm due to the size of the home and due to the proximity to other homes and wildlife.

The homeowners were already outside the house when crews started arriving.

One of the homeowners suffered a burn injury to the arm and was transported to a nearby hospital, fire officials said. Another resident was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire took about 30 minutes to put out because of the size of the home.

A cause has not been determined but fire officials don’t believe the fire was suspicious in nature.

A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.

