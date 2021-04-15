SUV crashes into off-duty officer’s vehicle, rolls onto highway, police say

An SUV hit an off-duty officer's vehicle around 3 a.m. on the access road of Interstate 35 near South Zarzamora Street on the city’s Southwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of an SUV is being evaluated for a DWI following a rollover crash that hit an off-duty police officer’s vehicle early Thursday morning, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on the access road of Interstate 35 near South Zarzamora Street on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, the off-duty officer was traveling southbound on the access road of I-35 when the SUV traveling at a high-rate of speed rear-ended him.

Police said the impact of the collision pushed the officer’s car and the SUV onto the highway, where the SUV rolled over.

SAPD said no injuries, however, occurred in the crash.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The name and age of the SUV’s driver have not been released.

The driver will be evaluated for a possible DWI, police said. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.