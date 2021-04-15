San Antonio police searching for man who opened fire from overpass at Loop 1604, Hwy 281 near Stone Oak

Someone fired nine to 10 shots from the flyover at Highway 281 and Loop 1604 Thursday morning, SAPD officials said.

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a man who they say opened fire from an overpass near Stone Oak.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man shoot from a flyover overpass at Loop 1604 and Highway 281 at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The suspect fired about 9-10 shots, possibly from a pistol, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

No injuries have been reported at this time, he said. Other details about the incident are limited at this time.

The shooter may be driving a red Mini Cooper or a gray minivan, McManus said in a briefing near the scene.

“The description of the vehicle that he was standing in front of was all over the place, we don’t have a consistent description of the vehicle,” he said.

Witnesses described the man as bald with a red shirt on. His age is unknown.

Shell casings were found on the flyover and on the ground below, McManus said.

Hollywood Park Police Chief Shad Prichard posted a safety alert on the Nextdoor app asking drivers to avoid the area due to what he called an “active shooter investigation.”

Ad

Courtney Chambers witnessed the incident and told KSAT that she was in the H-E-B parking lot and had just put her child in his car seat when she heard what sounded like a truck backfiring.

She said when it started to sound more intentional, she turned around and saw a man standing on the overpass firing a gun.

“I was standing there speechless,” she said.

Chambers added that the suspect was “so nonchalant looking” and stood there for a minute “just popping off rounds.”

She said she witnessed him calmly walk back to his vehicle and drive off. “It was the strangest thing,” she said.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: