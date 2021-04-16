22 individuals indicted for drug trafficking in San Antonio, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Twenty two people have been indicted for drug trafficking in the San Antonio area, according to the Department of Justice’s West District of Texas.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Daniel C. Comeaux announced the indictments Thursday.

The individuals were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a release. Those who were indicted include these individuals:

Matthew Noe Arteaga, age 35 of San Antonio

Nicolas Rodriguez, age 39 of San Antonio

Bryan Anthony Brown, age 33 of San Antonio

Brian Victorino Chavarria, age 24 of San Antonio

Oscar Oviedo, age 26 of San Antonio

Joseph Richard Guerrero, age 28 of San Antonio

Homero Garcia, age 36 of San Antonio

Jesus Gerardo Vasquez, age 19 of San Antonio

Jesse Martinez, age 41 of San Antonio

Justin Paul Guerrero, age 26 of San Antonio

Ricardo Gonzalez, age 24 of San Antonio

Juan Carlos Robles, age 35 of San Antonio

Fernando Jose Moreno, age 45 of San Antonio

Rene Palafos, age 37 of San Antonio

Michael Barron, age 39 of San Antonio

Oswaldo Jesus Lopez, age 26 of Laredo

Oscar Jesus Lopez, age 23 of Laredo

Javier Garcia Lopez, age 29 of San Antonio

Jose De Jesus Garcia, age 35 of San Antonio

Madilyn Marie Alvarado, age 26 of Del Rio

James Patric Bartlett, age 42 of San Antonio

Albelardo Oviedo, age 29 of San Antonio

Authorities seized 24 kilograms of methamphetamine, six kilograms of heroin, three kilograms of cocaine, four firearms and approximately $100,000 during the investigation.

“These arrests send a strong and unified message that these crimes will not be tolerated in our communities and those who commit these offenses will be brought to justice,” said Comeaux. “We will continue to work closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners in order to enhance the quality of life for the citizens in the San Antonio region.”

Ad

More on KSAT:

Man arrested on bestiality charges after horses assaulted in stables, records show

Police seeking clues about shooter who sprayed man’s car with bullets