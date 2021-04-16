22 individuals indicted for drug trafficking in San Antonio, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Twenty two people have been indicted for drug trafficking in the San Antonio area, according to the Department of Justice’s West District of Texas.
U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Daniel C. Comeaux announced the indictments Thursday.
The individuals were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a release. Those who were indicted include these individuals:
- Matthew Noe Arteaga, age 35 of San Antonio
- Nicolas Rodriguez, age 39 of San Antonio
- Bryan Anthony Brown, age 33 of San Antonio
- Brian Victorino Chavarria, age 24 of San Antonio
- Oscar Oviedo, age 26 of San Antonio
- Joseph Richard Guerrero, age 28 of San Antonio
- Homero Garcia, age 36 of San Antonio
- Jesus Gerardo Vasquez, age 19 of San Antonio
- Jesse Martinez, age 41 of San Antonio
- Justin Paul Guerrero, age 26 of San Antonio
- Ricardo Gonzalez, age 24 of San Antonio
- Juan Carlos Robles, age 35 of San Antonio
- Fernando Jose Moreno, age 45 of San Antonio
- Rene Palafos, age 37 of San Antonio
- Michael Barron, age 39 of San Antonio
- Oswaldo Jesus Lopez, age 26 of Laredo
- Oscar Jesus Lopez, age 23 of Laredo
- Javier Garcia Lopez, age 29 of San Antonio
- Jose De Jesus Garcia, age 35 of San Antonio
- Madilyn Marie Alvarado, age 26 of Del Rio
- James Patric Bartlett, age 42 of San Antonio
- Albelardo Oviedo, age 29 of San Antonio
Authorities seized 24 kilograms of methamphetamine, six kilograms of heroin, three kilograms of cocaine, four firearms and approximately $100,000 during the investigation.
“These arrests send a strong and unified message that these crimes will not be tolerated in our communities and those who commit these offenses will be brought to justice,” said Comeaux. “We will continue to work closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners in order to enhance the quality of life for the citizens in the San Antonio region.”
