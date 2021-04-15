Man arrested on bestiality charges after horses assaulted in stables, records show

Jean Marie Bugoma, 24, has been charged with two counts of bestiality, a state felony, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after San Antonio police say he sexually assaulted two horses on separate occasions.

Jean Marie Bugoma, 24, was charged with two counts of bestiality, a state felony, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Feb. 14, San Antonio police and the owner of the horse stables caught Bugoma at the location.

He fit the description of a man seen on surveillance footage walking around naked through the horse stables on June 22, according to SAPD.

In that incident, the owner noticed items out of place, a horse was out of its stall and two horses had sustained injuries. A veterinarian was called and determined that the horses were sexually and physically assaulted.

DNA was taken from one of the horses and from the stalls, police said.

A similar incident occurred on Jan. 7, when multiple horses were found “hobbled,” meaning their legs were tied together, and the suspect again committed bestiality, the affidavit states.

After Bugoma was found at the stables in February, a search warrant was obtained for his DNA, resulting in a match from the initial incident, according to police.

The affidavit adds that the horses could have also been possibly assaulted with an “unknown object.”

Records show he was also charged with burglary of a building. His bond was set at $105,000.

