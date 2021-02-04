Man charged with possession of child porn, bestiality after disturbing videos found on laptop at pawn shop, police say

David Love has been charged with possession of child pornography and bestiality, according to the Bexar County Jail. Image: Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after a pawnshop employee found videos of child pornography and of the man having sex with an animal on a laptop, according to police in Castle Hills.

David Arthur Ryan Love, 41, faces charges of possession of child pornography and bestiality, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He was arrested on Wednesday and held on a $175,000 bond.

An arrest affidavit by Castle Hills police has provided more details on the events leading up to Love’s arrest.

Police said that on April 13, the man went to the EZ Pawn located in the 7100 block of Blanco Road, near Loop 410, to pawn a Samsung Notebook laptop.

The laptop was given as a form of collateral for a short-term loan, police said. After Love did not make payments, the pawnshop took possession of the laptop, the manager told police.

The manager opened the laptop on Nov. 29 to clear the hard drive in order to resell it.

That’s when the manager noticed “several suspicious picture icons” and saw that they were videos of child pornography and bestiality, police said.

He turned off the laptop and called the police, who then took possession of the laptop and put it in evidence, the affidavit states.

Officers searched the laptop on Dec. 18 and found “several” videos of Love having sex with a male dog, along with videos of child porn, records show.

Investigators found that Love was sending images and videos of both crimes via Skype, the affidavit states.

Police were able to identify Love from the Texas DPS driver’s license retrieval system and through Facebook, the affidavit states.

