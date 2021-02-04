Investigators searching for 4 men accused of shooting man in the head on East Side

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for suspects in a shooting that happened on Jan. 24, 2021, in the 2200 block of Hicks Avenue. Image: Crime Stoppers

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for four men who they say shot a man in the head last month.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the 2200 block of Hicks Avenue, not far from Clark Avenue and Rigsby Avenue on the East Side.

Police said the men approached the victim and pointed guns at him.

They held him at gunpoint and kicked him before shooting him in the head, according to authorities. He was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries, according to previous coverage from KSAT.

The four men fled in a dark-colored pickup truck or GMC Yukon.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

