Man grazed by bullet during altercation with neighbor over dog, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after being grazed by a bullet during an altercation over a dog late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. at a home in the 2220 block of Hicks Avenue, not far from Clark Avenue and Rigsby Avenue on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the problem started earlier in the evening when officers responded to a neighbor disturbance over a dog.

Police said the officers had left when the neighbor, a man in his 50s, returned and brought a gun to the argument.

SAPD said at some point the man fired a gunshot, grazing the victim in the head. The suspect fled following the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The man who fired the gun will be charged with aggravated assault, police said.