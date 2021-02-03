Man threatens Walmart employee in parking lot with handgun, steals items from car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person who allegedly threatened a Walmart store employee with a handgun and stole items from their parked car.

The incident occurred Jan. 17 outside a Walmart in the 8000 block of Bandera Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the suspect was in the parking lot and was seen breaking into the vehicle of one of the Walmart store’s employees. That’s when, police say, the man stole several items and was confronted by the employee.

SAPD said when confronted, the man threatened the employee with a firearm. He fled on foot and was not found, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.