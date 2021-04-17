Dog rescued from coyote trap in San Antonio is searching for her forever home

Shelby, a 1-year-old Shepherd mix, was rescued and brought to the San Antonio Humane Society on March 22 in bad shape, according to staff members.

SAN ANTONIO – If you take a look at this dog’s smile, you may never know the hardships she endured.

She was first spotted by a good Samaritan when she got caught in a coyote trap, according to SAHS. But, she ran away before she could be helped.

Just three days later, Shelby was spotted again, but by this time, she had chewed off her leg in order to free herself from the trap, SAHS said.

After she was brought in to the animal shelter on March 22, staff members said she suffered lacerations, including deep cuts in her armpit and inside of her ears, likely from an altercation with another dog or coyote.

The SAHS medical team began treating Shelby and they performed multiple surgical procedures.

“We were able to treat Shelby immediately,” SAHS Chief Veterinarian Dr. Kristine Hawkins said in a release. “The first and most dramatic was an amputation to her rear leg that had been trapped in the coyote trap. The new equipment in the Leeu Naylor Medical Building allowed us to sedate her and perform full body radiographs.”

After a couple of weeks of nourishment and care, Shelby “proved to be a true survivor,” according to SAHS.

“Eventually, she warmed up enough to give us a tail wag and kisses,” Dr. Hawkins added in a statement. “Just this past weekend, we convinced her to venture outside. Now, she is absolutely thriving. She loves to run around outside and play!”

Shelby is on the mend and is hoping to find her forever home soon, according to the animal shelter.

“Shelby would love a home with a doggy playmate – someone her size or smaller who wouldn’t be rough on her. She seems to be very loving and generous with kisses and is eager to receive tons of belly rubs. She would love a family who appreciates all that she has been through,” Dr. Hawkins said in a release.

If you are interested in adopting Shelby, visit SAhumane.org/dogs to fill out an online adoption application.

