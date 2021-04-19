Here’s what to keep in your locked medicine cabinet if you have kids

SAN ANTONIO – Children and adults are obviously different -- and that means the medicine they take is different as well.

That’s why Dr. Jendi Haug with The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio says there are certain things you should keep in your medicine cabinet if you have children.

She says having basic wound care like band-aids and burn cream are important.

Dr. Haug also says keeping children-specific fever meds such as Tylenol or Motrin for kids is a must.

And because kids are naturally curious, Dr. Haug says the whole family needs to take precautions in order to protect them.

“So it’s not necessarily even the parents that have their own prescription medicines, but perhaps the grandparents or aunts and uncles who are around. So it’s important to keep those medications locked and in a safe place that the children cannot go into under any circumstances,” Dr. Haug said.

Dr. Haug says its important for parents to know the proper dose to give their kids, which is different than adults.

She says children’s doses are based on weight and will change over the course of your child’s life.