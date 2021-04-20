Man wounded in shooting outside West Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the hand late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10:50 p.m. to a home in the 2400 block of West Magnolia Avenue, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and Wilson Boulevard after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the man had walked outside his home to tell two people who were arguing to keep their voices down. That’s when, police said, one of people arguing pulled out a gun and fired at the man, striking him in the hand as he put his hands up to protect his face.

Police said the suspects fled on foot following the shooting. They have not yet been found.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital for his injury.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.