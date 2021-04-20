San Antonio-area elected officials respond to verdict in George Floyd case

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a case that has captured the attention of the nation and transcends race and policing.

After more than a year of protests and calls for justice, a Minneapolis jury issued their decision on Tuesday.

The jury found Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, guilty on all three charges — second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — in the death of George Floyd.

As the news reverberated across the nation, some local elected officials are weighing in.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg

“Justice was served by the jury’s decision, and the verdict properly holds Derek Chauvin accountable for his actions. But the verdict doesn’t bring George Floyd back or end the heartbreak suffered by his family. Our nation still has long way to go in the quest for true social and racial justice. Today’s decision is an important and positive step in the right direction,” Nirenberg said in a statement sent by his office to KSAT.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

“Justice has been served. My hope is that the verdict reached and the changes being brought about bring solace to Mr. Floyd’s family and the community at large.”

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales

“George Floyd’s final 9 minutes and 29 seconds in handcuffs, on the ground, begging for breath and his mother became part of our national consciousness. Like millions of Americans, I was shocked and angered by what I saw. What started as a routine interaction between police and a man accused of a non-violent crime turned into a national tragedy before our eyes.”

While this was a trial about the actions of a single officer, this must serve as a moment for us to create the kind of change that restores trust between the community and the criminal justice system.”

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro

Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd while hiding behind the badge. Today he got the verdict he deserved. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) April 20, 2021

San Antonio Congressman Lloyd Doggett

“Full justice would mean that George Floyd was still with us. But today’s guilty verdict represents a historic step toward justice and for his family. So important now for the Senate to approve the House George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” Doggett tweeted.

