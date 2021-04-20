Stolen work van recovered, 2 men arrested after short police pursuit

A stolen work van is recovered by San Antonio police in an empty lot near Julia Place and Marcum Drive. Two men were arrested.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen work van Tuesday morning, according to SAPD.

Police said the owner of the van reported his vehicle stolen from his home at Southwest Loop 410 and Threadneedle sometime overnight.

The van was equipped with a GPS tracker that helped police follow the vehicle.

Officers tried to pull over the van at West Military and Marbach Road, but the suspects didn’t stop and drove through several neighborhoods, police said.

A San Antonio Police Department helicopter spotted two men abandon the van in an empty lot near Julia Place and Marcum Drive, police said.

The two men, both 37, ran but were apprehended after a short time.

The suspects are expected to be charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.