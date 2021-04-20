VIA Transit police shoot, kill armed bus passenger, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly was carrying a gun on a San Antonio bus was shot and killed by VIA Transit police officers on Tuesday evening.

VIA Transit Police Chief Mark Witherell said two officers were called about the armed man who was on a bus traveling up San Pedro Avenue near West Olmos.

When they arrived and boarded the bus, Witherell said “something transpired” that led the officers to open fire on the man.

One of the officers has been on the force for roughly nine years, while the other has been with the department for one year, Witherell said.

The shooting investigation will be handled by the San Antonio Police Department, who will present their findings to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Witherell, who has led VIA Transit police for roughly five years, said there’s only been one other shooting during his tenure that involved one of his officers.

Investigators are downloading video as they determine what led up to the shooting.

The man shot by police, believed to be in his 20s, has not yet been identified by authorities.